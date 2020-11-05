President Donald Trump’s slogan is “Make America Great Again.”
But a key part of what makes America great is our election system, and the president doesn’t seem to have much faith in that system even though it elevated him to the White House 4 years ago.
Perhaps we will know, by the time you read this, whether Trump has won a second term or whether his Democrat rival, Joe Biden, has prevailed.
But as of Wednesday morning it seemed possible that the outcome would still be unknown, with millions of ballots yet to be counted.
This is not surprising.
The coronavirus pandemic resulted in millions of Americans voting by mail who in previous elections cast their ballots at polling places. And in several states, elections officials were not allowed to start counting mail-in ballots early. Some states, unlike Oregon, allow mail-in ballots to be counted so long as they were postmarked by Election Day.
It’s a frustrating situation, to be sure.
The more so for Oregonians, who, 20 years after starting vote-by-mail, are accustomed to having relatively rapid results.
But the annoying, even agonizing, wait, is worth it to ensure that, as the hoary old cliché goes, every vote counts.
Trump has vowed to go to the Supreme Court to block the counting of some ballots. He has called for recounts, as is his legal right.
The election might well end up before the nation’s highest court — many of us remember 2000, and Bush v. Gore, and Florida’s infamous hanging chads.
But all voters who properly cast a ballot and met their state’s requirements should have their vote counted. That is not, as Trump described the situation early Wednesday, an attempt to “steal” the election, nor is it “a major fraud on our nation.”
Disenfranchising voters, on the other hand, certainly would constitute a fraud, and a theft.
Trump might win.
It was, if nothing else, an extremely competitive, and close, race.
But the president, no matter how dedicated he is to helping America thrive, can only harm the nation by impugning without convincing evidence the integrity of one of its foundational principles — that citizens, by exercising their right to vote, will determine the direction of their country.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.