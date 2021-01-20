Oregon Gov. Kate Brown should give counties flexibility in how they administer COVID-19 vaccines.
For Baker County, that means allowing the county to make older residents a priority for the limited supply of doses, along with teachers and other school employees.
The state’s current vaccination guidelines — which Nancy Staten, director of the county’s health department, said the county must follow — do not reflect the situation in Baker County, or the relative danger the virus poses to older residents.
Brown announced last week a significant change in the state’s vaccination priorities.
Previously, the plan was to offer vaccine doses to two groups starting Jan. 23 — Oregonians 65 and older, and education workers.
The governor said that proposal was based on a pledge from the federal government that it would increase states’ weekly allocations of vaccine doses. State officials were anticipating about 128,000 additional doses this week, said Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority. That number was an estimate based on “public messages” from federal officials, who didn’t give the state a specific number of doses to expect, Modie said.
Regardless, the additional doses aren’t coming this week, Brown said.
As a result, she announced a scaled back vaccination schedule. Education workers will remain the top priority, with inoculations starting Jan. 25, while older residents will have to wait. Vaccinations for people 80 and older will start Feb. 8, Brown said, followed by people 75 and older on Feb. 15, those 70 and older on Feb. 22, and ages 65 and older starting March 1.
It’s reasonable to make school employees a high priority for vaccinations. Those workers have made it possible for Baker School District students from kindergarten to sixth grade to return to in-person classes, full-time, since Oct. 14. And they teach and work with Baker Middle School and Baker High School students, who have attended in-person classes one day per week since Nov. 9.
But the evidence shows that the school district’s precautions have prevented the virus from spreading. The handful of cases among students and staff were tied to events outside school.
Inoculating teachers looks to be a necessary component for resuming in-person classes in Portland and some other urban school districts. But that’s just not the case in the Baker School District, which has proved that it can have in-person classes without exposing teachers or students to a higher risk of infection compared with the situation outside schools.
What is beyond dispute, both here and statewide, is that COVID-19 is dramatically more dangerous for people 60 and older. In Oregon, 91% of the 1,800 COVID-19-related deaths were people 60 or older. Yet that age group accounts for just 18% of the COVID-19 cases. The five Baker County residents whose deaths are related to COVID-19 infection were ages 82, 83, 85, 90 and 95.
The governor should allow Baker County health officials to offer vaccinations to residents older than 65 so long as doses are available, even as the county also tries to vaccinate teachers and other school employees.
Given how heavy a toll the virus has taken on older residents, both in Baker County and elsewhere in Oregon, the state should not force that group to wait for more than two weeks, in the case of those 80 and older, and more than a month, for those between 65 and 70, to have a chance to receive what could be a lifesaving inoculation.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.