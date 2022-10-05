Baker County has received one of its larger financial windfalls in decades through a federal program.

The county will get $6.5 million over the next two years from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced the allotment last week. The money is in addition to $3.13 million the county received from a 2021 COVID-19 relief bill. Moreover, the $6.5 million does not come with much in the way of strings — the county can use the money for “any governmental purpose other than a lobbying activity,” according to a description of the program from the U.S. Treasury Department.

