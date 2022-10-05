Baker County has received one of its larger financial windfalls in decades through a federal program.
The county will get $6.5 million over the next two years from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced the allotment last week. The money is in addition to $3.13 million the county received from a 2021 COVID-19 relief bill. Moreover, the $6.5 million does not come with much in the way of strings — the county can use the money for “any governmental purpose other than a lobbying activity,” according to a description of the program from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Some people will note, correctly, that this program is part of the federal government’s recent spending spree, a trend that has contributed to the historic inflation rates plaguing the country.
But Congress has allocated the dollars, and Baker County commissioners now have a responsibility to try to achieve the greatest benefit for their constituents.
Among Oregon’s 36 counties, just three — Klamath, Malheur and Douglas — will receive more than Baker County.
Decisions about spending much of the money likely will be made by the newly constituted board of commissioners. Two of the three commissioners — Mark Bennett, and chairman Bill Harvey — will leave office at the end of this year.
Dan Garrick Jr. and Shane Alderson are competing for Harvey’s position in the Nov. 8 election. Christina Witham is running unopposed for Bennett’s position. Incumbent Bruce Nichols has two more years in his term.
The new trio will have plenty of options for the federal influx of dollars.
But a key part of their discussions over the coming months will be soliciting ideas from county residents.
This is not to suggest that the county should dole out dollars based solely on how many people advocate for particular projects. Among the tasks we elect commissioners to accomplish, budgeting the county’s money is a significant one.
But when the county receives such a large chunk of money, commissioners need to consider as many options as possible, and that means they need to give residents a chance to offer their ideas.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.