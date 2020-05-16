Diners at some Baker City restaurants sipped coffee, dug into omelets and poured syrup over their pancakes Friday morning. Others finally got their shaggy locks trimmed.
It wasn’t a completely normal start to the day, to be sure. Some tables, booths and salon chairs were empty to comply with social distancing.
But it was quite a lot closer to normal than we’ve seen for the past two months.
After being limited to offering takeout and delivery meals since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple restaurants, salons and other businesses were ready to greet customers Friday as Baker County, along with most of Oregon’s other 35 counties, started the first phase of the state-approved reopening plan.
Gov. Kate Brown made that announcement Thursday morning. Other types of businesses can also reopen, including gyms and furniture and jewelry stores.
This is a welcome, and needed, development in this, the strangest spring any of us has endured.
There was little doubt Baker County would qualify for reopening. The county was the first to submit a plan to the state, and it has ample hospital capacity and the ability to meet the state’s requirements for contact tracing and virus testing. As of Friday just 3 county residents has tested positive for the virus. Another 128 people had been tested but were not infected.
Although Brown had ample reason to begin easing restrictions on businesses, we should continue to take the simple precautions that medical experts say have helped limit the spread of the virus. For the time being, social distancing is sensible. Pessimists predict that even the gradual reopening of the economy will lead to a rash of infections, but that’s not inevitable.
Baker County was a leader in preparing to reopen. It will be gratifying to see the county also show that we can help our economy begin to recover without putting residents at risk.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
