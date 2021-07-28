The demise of the COVID-19 pandemic has been greatly exaggerated.
Driven by the delta variant, which is about twice as infectious as earlier strains of the virus, case numbers have been rising recently in much of Oregon and the nation after a dramatic drop during much of June and early July. Oregon’s cases are up 53% over the past week, with the number of people hospitalized for treatment increasing by 40%.
On the positive side of the ledger, the state’s weekly average number of new cases is less than one-third what it was during the peak of the pandemic in December 2020. This is to be expected — hardly anyone was vaccinated then. Today, about 68.4% of Oregonians 18 and older have been vaccinated.
The situation is both better — and worse — in Baker County.
The county is faring better than many in terms of cases. Umatilla County, for instance, has averaged 32 new cases per day over the past two weeks. Baker County (which has about 16,800 residents, Umatilla County about 80,000) had about 30 cases for July through the 25th. But the situation turned for the worse earlier this week, when the Baker County Health Department reported 19 new cases on Tuesday, July 27.
Umatilla County’s experience shows what can happen in a county with a relatively low vaccination rate. Umatilla County has the fifth-lowest rate among Oregon’s 36 counties, at 43% of residents 18 and older. Baker County is just three spots above Umatilla County, with a rate of 46.1%.
This summer has been a welcome return to something resembling normality after the aberration of 2020. But Baker County, as this week’s numbers show, is hardly immune to the recent troubling trends. And with students scheduled to return to classrooms Aug. 30, it would be a pity if a big outbreak locally interfered, in any way, with that important milestone, not to mention the illness and potentially the deaths that will result.
Vaccines can’t completely eliminate the risk. But they are beyond any doubt the best way to dramatically reduce that risk — and without resorting to shutdowns, quarantines and other steps that cause long-term damage, both mental and economic.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
