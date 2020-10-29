Baker County bucked the statewide and national trends of rising COVID-19 infections for a couple weeks.
But no more.
After reporting just three new cases of the virus from Oct. 10-23 — a period when Oregon set a record for the most new cases in one day, and rates were increasing in most states — Baker County has had 19 cases in four days. That tally includes 10 cases on Tuesday, the county’s highest one-day total ever.
The new cases include at least two students at Haines Elementary School. Those students and some others (officials haven’t given an exact number) have been asked to quarantine at home.
Nor is the situation confined to the Baker School District.
On Monday afternoon the Pine Eagle Charter School in Halfway announced that “numerous” students had been in contact with a local resident who tested positive for COVID-19. Those students were asked to stay at home for 14 days.
Both schools remain open, as the county has met the thresholds for case totals established by the Oregon Department of Education for in-person classes.
Baker County’s experience during the pandemic has been moderate, as compared with Oregon’s 35 other counties. The county’s case rate of 743.3 per 100,000 people ranks 17th among counties. Baker County has had only one outbreak — 27 cases at Meadowbrook Place in August, an outbreak that ended several weeks ago — and has avoided the large numbers of cases at workplaces that have plagued many counties. The Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City has not had any inmates infected, while state prisons in Ontario and Pendleton have had almost 850 between them.
But we ought not be complacent.
Three county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
And as the new case totals this week show, the virus continues to lurk.
To be sure, we don’t have enough information to say whether any of these recent cases happened because someone failed to take simple precautions, such as wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing. And neither of those tactics is foolproof, in any case.
But masks and distancing and frequent use of hand sanitizer absolutely reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 (as well as other communicable respiratory illnesses, including colds and influenza).
It’s reasonable to believe that if we heed those recommendations we can continue to keep this virus at relatively low levels in our county, and still maintain a semblance of normality, with events such as the trick-or-treating Saturday in the Sunridge Inn parking lot.
This isn’t a purely personal issue.
In protecting ourselves we are also helping not only to reduce the risk to our friends, families and neighbors, but we’re contributing to keeping students in classrooms and, potentially, businesses operating.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
