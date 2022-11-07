To read and listen to the words of certain pundits these days, among them the president of the United States, you might conclude that America faces a peril unprecedented in its 246-year history.
This nation which survived a Civil War and two world wars, a Great Depression and a decades-long Cold War with a country that was pointing thousands of nuclear warheads at our soil — that country is on the brink because a billionaire bought a social media platform and seems less inclined than his predecessors to censor people.
And also because a lot of voters are going to cast their ballots for Republicans.
Which is to say, free speech and voting are going to bring down American democracy.
A curious notion, considering those two rights have long been considered among the stronger pillars that underlie the constitutional republic America’s founders designed.
In the weeks leading to the Nov. 8 election, some political commentary has reached a level of exaggeration that makes it hard to take seriously. But the people expressing these beliefs seem sincere.
The hysteria isn’t limited to electoral matters.
As mentioned, Elon Musk, after months of speculation, has taken over Twitter.
This has prompted a spasm of rhetorical hand-wringing based on the notion that Musk, because he has vowed to be much less restrictive on what people can tweet, has America teetering on the precipice of authoritarianism.
There are plentiful examples, but a column from Anita Chabria of the Los Angeles Times captures the flavor.
Chabria started her Nov. 1 column with this: “Elon Musk made it official Sunday — democracy is on life support.”
She also wrote: “An unmoderated Twitter may be the tipping point of democracy if we don’t do something quickly.”
Chabria, referring to a conspiracy theory Musk linked to in a tweet, wrote that it is “all part of the far-right attempt to topple a democracy that I am personally fond of.”
Fondness apparently doesn’t equate to confidence.
To believe that a social media platform — even one as big as Twitter — can dismantle America’s foundations is the conclusion of someone who is either ignorant of the country’s history or doesn’t trust in the solidity of its foundational principles or the essential decency of a majority of its people.
Moreover, the notion that the far right, as it pursues its nefarious scheme to topple democracy, would use as a prime strategy the easing of restrictions on free speech is plainly nonsensical.
History, of course, shows that antidemocratic forces take precisely the opposite approach — stifling speech, often lethally, rather than allowing it.
Chabria writes that she is a “firm free speech supporter.” And she concedes that “there are no simple solutions here.”
Yet she also quotes in her column Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino. Levin opines that companies that are “so big and influential” — as Twitter indubitably is — should “act with a sense of civic responsibility. And if not, the law should regulate them to the extent it can be done without violating the First Amendment.”
The key part of that statement, obviously, is “to the extent.” And when it comes to the First Amendment, that extent is extremely limited. There is no shortage of offensive bilge on Twitter and other social media, of course. But that sort of material, and the ability of people to produce it without the government silencing them, is precisely what determines whether the First Amendment remains a bastion of freedom.
(Whether social media platforms themselves choose to censor speech is, of course, a vastly different matter. Private companies aren’t subject to the First Amendment.)
President Joe Biden also took up the issue of America’s future during a Nov. 2 speech. He focused not on Twitter but on the looming election.
“In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk,” he said. “But we are this year.”
Biden went on to talk about congressional candidates who deny that Biden won the 2020 election and who haven’t committed to accepting the results this year.
That skepticism in the legitimacy of voting — particularly when, as in most cases, it’s lacking compelling evidence — can be insidious if it discourages people from voting.
But posing this as an acute threat to democracy itself, as Biden did in his speech, is hyperbole.
Nor does his contention reflect the polling leading up to the election.
It appears that Republicans are poised to make significant gains in Congress — the same Republicans who, according to Biden, don’t accept election results.
In the end, there is no compelling reason to believe America is in jeopardy — not because Elon Musk bought Twitter and not because some Republicans who denied the 2020 election results might win two years later.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.