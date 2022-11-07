To read and listen to the words of certain pundits these days, among them the president of the United States, you might conclude that America faces a peril unprecedented in its 246-year history.

This nation which survived a Civil War and two world wars, a Great Depression and a decades-long Cold War with a country that was pointing thousands of nuclear warheads at our soil — that country is on the brink because a billionaire bought a social media platform and seems less inclined than his predecessors to censor people.

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

