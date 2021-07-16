The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality ought to apologize to Baker County. And to Commission Chairman Bill Harvey in particular.
The state agency has admitted that it can’t justify its accusation that the county — and Harvey, who did much of the work in question — removed flooring that contains asbestos, a known carcinogen that can be legally removed only by a licensed contractor, from a building the county bought in August 2020.
In a civil penalty document dated March 31, 2021, the DEQ claimed the county had committed two violations and should pay a fine of $8,400.
Harvey said in May that the flooring he removed from the building at 2200 Fourth St., which houses the Baker County Health Department, did not contain asbestos. DEQ no longer is claiming that it did.
On Wednesday, July 14, the county commissioners approved a settlement with the DEQ in which the agency “withdraws” two of the three violations — the ones for which the $8,400 fine would have been assessed.
The third violation — that the county did work on the building without having an asbestos survey done — continues, but it doesn’t carry a fine.
According to a DEQ official, the agency’s error stems from its assumption that because some samples of flooring from the Health Department building contain asbestos, the flooring Harvey removed did as well. Yet Harvey, who is a building contractor, said he knew that wasn’t the case because the flooring he removed was relatively new, made after asbestos was no longer used as frequently in building materials (some new materials still contain asbestos).
A DEQ official said samples of flooring that appear identical to what Harvey removed were tested this spring and are asbestos-free; the official said the agency has no evidence that any of the flooring Harvey took out was tested, however. But that’s quibbling — the available evidence is compelling that Harvey was right, and the DEQ wrong.
Harvey contends that DEQ officials should have investigated more thoroughly before issuing the now-rescinded penalty.
That’s a reasonable expectation.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.