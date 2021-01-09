It wasn’t a coup.
It wasn’t a revolution.
It certainly wasn’t democracy.
What happened Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol was in fact a disgusting repudiation of one of the principles on which America was founded.
Only in their deluded minds were the people who invaded the building defending our Republic.
They were soiling its reputation, impugning its hallowed traditions that have served us so well for going on two and a half centuries.
In America the voters, free to make their choices as they see fit, decide who will govern them.
Mobs of disgruntled malcontents do not determine the course of our country.
On Nov. 3 a majority chose Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.
Many people have questioned the way the election was conducted in several states.
People did the same in 2016.
What they didn’t do, four years ago, is storm the Capitol.
It is no coincidence that in 2016 Donald Trump won, and in 2020 he lost.
The president is not legally responsible for the criminal actions of those who, fortunately briefly, occupied the Capitol.
But he’s certainly complicit.
Trump doesn’t make reasoned requests for investigations into the election, as provided by law.
He levels ludicrous claims that not only did he win, but that he did so in a “landslide.”
He belatedly urges “peace” and respect for police but waits for more than a day to condemn thuggery that he must know was carried out on his behalf.
Perhaps worst of all, Trump displays disdain rather than respect for the very institution that brought him to the highest office in the land.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
