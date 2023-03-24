The University of Oregon football team’s win over Brigham Young University on Sept. 17, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene was sullied by a small contingent of fans who yelled a profane, offensive slur targeting the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the religion that many BYU players and fans follow.

The spectacle embarrassed the U of O.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.