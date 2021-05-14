The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team has been busy recently.
This is both good news, and bad.
Bad, of course, because the team’s arrests stem from significant drug distribution happening in and around Baker County.
But it’s gratifying to see that police are identifying these operations, arresting suspects and confiscating drugs.
During the past three weeks, the Narcotics Enforcement Team, whose members include officers from the Baker City Police, Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, with support from the Baker County District Attorney’s Office, has arrested two men, one in Baker City and one in Ontario, who are accused of selling heroin and methamphetamines, and in one case fentanyl, in Baker County and surrounding areas.
Both arrests resulted from investigations by the Narcotics Enforcement Team, said Lt. Ty Duby of the Baker City Police, who’s also a former Oregon State Police detective.
Duby said the team concept is crucial because it allows police to focus their efforts based on information they develop about potential drug sales networks. Although arrests are always possible in the normal course of police work, Duby said having a group of officers dedicated to pursuing narcotics cases greatly improves the chances that suspects will be arrested.
The Baker County team has proved its worth this spring. We can only hope that it will be so effective that it will no longer be necessary.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.