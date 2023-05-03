Exciting projects are afoot on two pieces of property north of Baker High School. A local nonprofit, Baker Soccer United, wants to construct a 6,000-square-foot building with locker and meeting rooms, public restrooms and an announcer’s booth north of the existing soccer fields at the north end of the Baker Sports Complex.
Soccer is a popular sport, both for Baker High School’s girls and boys teams, and for YMCA leagues. But other than the fields, facilities are lacking at the site.
Baker Soccer United has raised money to install utilities and do other preparatory work, and if the Baker City Planning Commission, which meets May 17, approves a conditional-use permit, the nonprofit will start raising money for construction.
Although the Baker School District is allowing the group to use school district property — part of a 12-acre parcel between the sports complex and Hughes Lane — the district is not contributing financially to the project.
The proposed building, along with a paved parking area, would not only benefit local athletes. It could also attract tournaments, both soccer and lacrosse, that, like the annual Class 1A state basketball tourneys and the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game, would bring visitors to town, helping local motels and restaurants among other businesses.
To the east of the sports complex is the parcel that Baker County bought last year, using federal pandemic aid.
Although county officials haven’t decided what to do with the property, one possibility is constructing a year-round indoor athletic complex.
That could have similar benefits as Baker Soccer United’s proposed facility, enriching the sports offerings for local residents and boosting the local economy.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.