Exciting projects are afoot on two pieces of property north of Baker High School. A local nonprofit, Baker Soccer United, wants to construct a 6,000-square-foot building with locker and meeting rooms, public restrooms and an announcer’s booth north of the existing soccer fields at the north end of the Baker Sports Complex.

Soccer is a popular sport, both for Baker High School’s girls and boys teams, and for YMCA leagues. But other than the fields, facilities are lacking at the site.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.