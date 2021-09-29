Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is giving more than 20,000 state employees, many of whose only contact with the public might involve processing paperwork, an extra six weeks to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
People who might save your life?
They’re getting no such concession.
This is untenable, and must change.
State officials announced last week that 24,000 state employees represented by the Service Employees International Union will have until Nov. 30 to comply with the mandate, instead of the original deadline of Oct. 18 to either be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exception. That’s more than half of the 42,000 state executive branch workers affected by the mandate.
Yet the deadline remains Oct. 18 for health care workers and for school employees. The former group, which includes hospital staff and emergency responders, including firefighters, most of whom also operate ambulances, is the most important in this situation.
Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 22 declared a local emergency related to the Oct. 18 mandate. Commissioners fear the mandate could prompt enough emergency responders to quit that the county’s agencies will no longer have enough workers to respond to traffic crashes and other emergencies.
This is unacceptable.
The simplest solution, of course, is for health care workers to be vaccinated. It’s perplexing that this should even be an issue. Dr. Dave Richards, medical director in the emergency department at Saint Alphonsus in Baker City, told the Herald earlier this month, while the hospital was busy treating COVID-19 patients, almost all of whom were unvaccinated: “This is simple — get vaccinated. It’s a slam dunk.”
Richards is absolutely right.
According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), as of Sept. 5, 68% of licensed health care workers in Baker County were vaccinated. That list includes some workers who aren’t part of the emergency response system, such as dentists and chiropractors, and doesn’t include all emergency responders.
The value of vaccination is indisputable, the evidence overwhelming. Since Aug. 1, when the surge in cases driven by the delta variant was in its early stages, about nine of every 10 cases in Baker County have been in an unvaccinated residents. The vaccines are even more effective at preventing people from become seriously ill.
That the county faces even the potential of a crisis in responding to emergencies is unfortunate, and unnecessary. It’s reasonable to expect that health care workers, who presumably have seen the terrible effects of the virus more directly than most people, would understand how vital vaccination is in combatting the pandemic.
But we must deal with the situation as it is, not as we wish it to be. And if 24,000 state employees, whose tasks don’t involve saving lives, are given more time to comply with the mandate, then the same concession should be afforded to those we depend on to protect us in the most perilous situations.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.