If you’ve had to fuel your car recently in Baker City, Christmas perhaps wasn’t quite as merry, or the new year quite so happy, as it might have been.
Since the week before Christmas, Baker County has had the highest average price for regular unleaded gas among Oregon’s 36 counties. A majority of the county’s pumps are in Baker City.
On Dec. 30, the county’s average was $4.52 per gallon, and among seven stations in Baker City it was $4.58, according to the AAA auto club.
The county average was 78 cents higher than the Oregon average. It was also 16 cents higher than the runner-up, Curry County.
Why Baker County, and Baker City, have such conspicuously expensive gasoline isn’t clear.
The Herald recently called several stations in Baker City, and the queries were referred to corporate officers or managers who didn’t respond to phone messages or emails.
An official from AAA noted that prices can sometimes be higher in rural areas due to lower sales volumes, with owners basing prices on how much they paid for the fuel, but that in no way explains the difference between Baker County’s prices and those of nearby counties that in some cases are even more remote, and with much smaller populations.
As an example, Grant County’s average price on Dec. 30 was $3.89 — 63 cents less than Baker County’s.
Wallowa County’s was $4.21.
The difference is even more dramatic to the south, where neighboring Malheur County had an average price Dec. 30 of $3.60 — 92 cents less than Baker County’s average.
Baker County’s elevated prices defy the trend that’s played out for much of the fall and winter elsewhere in the state and nation.
In Oregon, the average price has plummeted by 62 cents in the past month.
In Baker County the drop was 21 cents.
The situation is even more galling at a time when inflation has sapped the value of a dollar for almost all products, including food and energy, particularly natural gas, which is about 25% more expensive this winter for residential customers.
This is the season of resolutions, and it would be nice to see local gas station owners resolve to set prices that reflect the economic trends that have made visits to the pumps less annoying for people pretty much everywhere else.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.