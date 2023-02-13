However unlikely it might be that a majority of Oregon voters would agree to ban hunting, fishing, rodeos and most aspects of cattle ranching, it’s gratifying to see a state lawmaker taking steps to block such lunacy before it potentially infects Oregon.

State Sen. David Brock Smith, a Republican from Port Orford, is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 5. If the legislature passes the bill, the state’s voters would decide in November 2024 whether to amend the Oregon Constitution and make Oregon the 24th state to have a right to hunt and fish constitutional amendment.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.