A considerable sum of money is coming to Baker County and to its cities.
The nearly $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act — the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed last week — brings to the county both great opportunity and great responsibility.
Baker County is slated to receive $3.13 million. Baker City will get $2 million. Haines and Huntington will receive $90,000 each, Halfway $60,000, Richland and Sumpter $40,000 each, and Unity $10,000.
Sen. Jeff Merkley said this week that local officials can use the money to offset costs the county and cities have incurred during the pandemic, and to help local businesses and organizations. County Commissioner Mark Bennett said he believes helping beleaguered businesses should be a focus. He’s right.
The county in particular, as the lead agency for the local response to COVID-19, has taken on additional duties and, inevitably, costs. But as Bennett noted, the county also is eligible for financial aid from several sources, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Major revenue sources for the county and for Baker City — property taxes and, for the city, water and sewer service — have been relatively steady.
But businesses, and in particular those in the hospitality industry, have not fared so well during a year of closures and restrictions over which they have no control. Some nonprofit service organizations have suffered too. Last year the city and the county doled out more than $900,000 in federal COVID-19 aid to local businesses and groups. Local governments should use a similar process to distribute the larger amounts of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. This can be difficult, as the real need undoubtedly exceeds the available aid. But local officials need to be diligent in examining those needs so as to ensure the money has the greatest possible benefit.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
