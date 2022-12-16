Oregon’s soon-to-be ex-governor, Kate Brown, has a curious idea about what constitutes “finality” for the loved ones of murder victims.

Brown announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that she was commuting the death sentences for the 17 inmates, all of them convicted murderers, on the state’s death row. Those inmates now will serve a life sentence without the chance of parole.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.