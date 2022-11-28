All too often government spending appears confusing or, worse, unnecessary, but the recent news that the state approved major funding for a host of small cities across Eastern Oregon was reassuring.
Two Baker County cities — Haines and Huntington — were among 27 small towns to receive funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation under its 2023 Small City Allotment program. The infusion of funds to small towns signals a special kind of commitment from the state transportation department and one that is welcome and should be lauded.
Cities must apply to the program and the total amount of money is finite. Yet, the program is one that obviously makes a much-needed impact on rural towns that do not have a bottomless budget bucket to draw from.
Haines will receive $250,000, and Huntington $117,301. The money can cover a wide range of projects — from chip sealing roads to repairing sidewalks — and will be a valuable economic shot in the arm for small towns.
The Small City Allotment program should be a prototype for other efforts to earmark money for projects in rural communities. Granted, there is already a lot of money out there at the state and federal level, but cash that can be channeled to a small town such as Haines or Huntington to augment existing infrastructure is tax dollar money spent wisely and for the right reasons.
All told, the state will funnel $6.1 million into small communities at a time when the economy grapples with recession and prices continue to rise.
Investing in infrastructure in rural areas of the state isn’t as easy a choice as it may first appear. Far-off, out-of-the-way places often can be overlooked but the ability of small towns to continue to prosper, even in the most difficult economy, should always be a priority for lawmakers.
That means finding ways to help small towns across the region to succeed is really in the best interests of all Oregonians. Those small communities remain a vibrant and crucial part of the overall fabric of the state.
Money to rebuild sidewalks or to chip seal a street in a small city in rural Oregon helps with the overall vitality of the state. When small towns can continue to thrive into the future, the whole state wins.
The ODOT program is an excellent way to invest in our state.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
