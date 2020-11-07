The Trump administration’s decision last week to remove wolves from the endangered species list in the Lower 48 states provoked predictable complaints and vows of legal challenges from environmental groups.
The decision was justified based on the burgeoning wolf population. Most notably, wolf numbers have been rising even in places, including Baker County and the rest of Oregon’s northeast corner, where wolves were delisted a dozen years ago.
Then as now, the vast majority of Oregon’s wild wolves live in our corner of the state. The statewide minimum population of wolves, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (this is the number of wolves the agency counted; the actual population is somewhat larger), has risen steadily, from 14 at the end of 2009, to 81 at the end of 2014, and, as per the most recent count at the end of 2019, to 158.
That’s precisely the sort of population trajectory that the Endangered Species Act is supposed to create. Wolf populations are much higher still in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming — high enough, in fact, that those states allow sport hunting of wolves.
That’s not likely to happen any time soon in Oregon, where wolves are managed by ODFW. But it’s clear that federal protection is no longer needed to have a thriving wolf population.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
