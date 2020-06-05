You’ll be riding in cars Sunday afternoon rather than walking across the lush grass of Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
But the setting doesn’t diminish your accomplishments, Baker High School Class of 2020. Relish this unique event. Know that even though you’re in separate vehicles you’re still together. And know that the community supports you, celebrates your achievements and wishes you all happy and successful futures.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
