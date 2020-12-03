At least we won’t shiver.
Small consolation, to be sure, for the loss of yet another beloved Baker City tradition, the Twilight Christmas Parade and Tree-Lighting Ceremony.
Most of us, no doubt, would gladly endure the chill of an early December evening to watch the brightly illuminated floats slowly roll down Main Street, Christmas carols blaring and costumed people waving, and then eagerly await the moment when the dark tree in the Court Street Plaza suddenly gleams.
We would have been happy as well to deal with the summer heat while enjoying the Miners Jubilee and Shrine parades, watching cowboys try to stay astride bucking broncs and bulls, and seeing some of Oregon’s best high school football players compete at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
The pandemic has deprived us of many of Baker County’s cherished community celebrations in 2020. This dismal list includes events that traditionally usher in the Christmas season, including the tour of parlors in historic homes, the 4-H Bazaar and the aforementioned parade and tree-lighting ceremony.
But we ought not let the viral scourge infect our holiday spirit during what’s supposed to be a joyous time.
Baker City is still a pretty bright place these days, with dozens of homes festooned with lights and other decorations. Take a drive one of these nights to see how creative your neighbors have been. Better still, divide the town into several sections and focus on one each night. The Chamber of Commerce has set up a lighting contest through Dec. 15. See details on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
The Community Christmas Tree on Court Street still will be lighted every night through the end of the year.
In lieu of the annual parlor tour, CASA of Eastern Oregon (Court-Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers who help children) is inviting residents to decorate a porch, fence, walkway or yard. A driving tour map will be available starting Saturday, Dec. 5, at https://casaeo.org/, and paper copies will be available at the CASA office, 1937 Washington Ave.
CASA is also sponsoring a gingerbread house contest and scavenger hunt from Dec. 5 to Dec. 31. More information available at the website.
The 4-H Christmas Bazaar won’t happen as usual at the Fairgrounds, but you can still buy local arts and crafts, food and other items through the online bazaar. It goes live on Friday, Dec. 4. The website is https://hauserk3.wixsite.com/bakerbazaar. Shoppers can scroll through the vendors and click to contact the seller to arrange payment and pick up of the items.
Remember, too, that this is an ideal time to support local businesses, including restaurants, that have suffered greatly due to restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Picking up a takeout meal would be a fine way to conclude a tour of local Christmas lights.
This strangest of years is almost over, and its end won’t be lamented. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have much to celebrate.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
