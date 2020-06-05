The Bill of Rights has been on prominent display recently in America and we’re reminded yet again of the elegance of that enduring document, the great wisdom that went into its creation and that still shines so brightly, more than 200 years later.
We should also remember how many people sacrificed their lives that those rights should remain part of America’s foundation. And today, June 6, marks one of the greatest — and terrible — examples of such gallantry.
It was on this day in 1944 that more than 150,000 men — American, British and Canadian — landed on the beaches of Normandy, launching the invasion that would, 11 months later, vanquish Nazi Germany and end World War II in Europe.
We owe them — those who survived that day and the thousands who did not — our gratitude, today and every day.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
