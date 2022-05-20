The notion that anything could make the experience of eating a Twix candy bar anything but blissful might seem farfetched.
But here’s to hoping this is so in one instance.
Whoever pilfered four boxes of candy — including the aforementioned scrumptious combination of chocolate and caramel with a cookie crunch — from the concession stand at Wade Williams baseball field in south Baker City doesn’t deserve to enjoy the fruits of the larcenous labor.
The Baker Little League, which manages Wade Williams (owned by the Baker Elks Lodge), lost about $300 in the incident that happened between Sunday evening, May 15, and the next afternoon.
Jason McClaughry, Little League president, said the thief or thieves used boltcutters to snap two padlocks and gain entry to the concession stand. Baker City Police investigated but there’s little evidence to link someone to the thefts.
McClaughry said this isn’t an isolated incident. There have been similar thefts at Wade Williams each year for the past three or four years, he said.
Stealing from an organization that helps kids play baseball is abhorrent in any case, of course. But targeting Wade Williams seems especially obnoxious given the amount of work volunteers, led by Kenny Keister, have put in over the past several months to restore the fields, parking lot and other parts of the facility.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call Baker City Police at 541-523-3644.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
