A survey released last week has some daunting data about the lack of affordable housing in Baker County, and in particular in Baker City, which has about 60% of the county’s 16,800 residents.
Although the survey, for which New Directions Northwest received a $44,000 state grant, focused on housing needs for people who have a behavioral health condition, the findings show a wider problem.
About 250 people responded to the New Directions survey between March 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022.
Among the responses excerpted in the survey:
• “There are substantial barriers. Landlords have unrealistic goals for new renters believing it will weed out the bad ones — it doesn’t. When someone lives month to month on SSI/SSDI for $900 a month, and the landlord wants first/last/deposit/pet fees, coming up with close to $3,000 just to move in is literally impossible. Then you have to pay an application fee. A property gets 100 applications with a $35 application fee, they are making big money. Me having to apply for 10 homes just to get no reply is even more.”
• “Want 3x the rent for rental, at $1,200 a month for a 2 bedroom; no one can afford that.”
• “There is NO affordable medium income housing available. ... same as the previous five years of this question are being asked and still nothing being done ... vouchers only work if there are houses, apartments, duplexes, studios available and built!”
The survey report also notes that federal data show rental rates in Baker County have increased substantially in Baker County over the past year, to about $1,200 per month for a 3- or 4-bedroom home.
Home prices have also risen, and some homeowners have converted rental homes to temporary vacation rentals or sold their homes to take advantage of the rising prices, further reducing the supply of long-term housing.
The news isn’t wholly negative, however.
New Directions recently received a $1.4 million state grant, money the nonprofit intends to use to buy a modular home and two other homes that will be available for people with behavioral health issues. New Directions also plans to open a service center where people can get help figuring out their options for housing, including financial assistance.
A La Grande developer plans to build a 13-unit housing development for veterans near the Elkhorn Village apartments. And a 12-unit apartment complex is planned on Midway Drive near the hospital.
That’s a start, but only a small one. According to a 2021 study by the Oregon Housing Alliance, Baker County needs about 265 “affordable” housing units. The study also found that about 63% of renters with very low incomes are spending more than half their incomes for rent.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
