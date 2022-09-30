Chronic Wasting Disease, a uniformly fatal affliction in deer, elk and moose, is not present in Oregon.
Not officially, anyway.
But employees from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) say that fortunate situation, if it’s still true today, might not last.
Last year the disease was confirmed in elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer in Idaho just 30 miles from the Oregon border, across Hells Canyon from Wallowa County.
That’s much too close for confidence that Oregon will remain free of Chronic Wasting Disease, which can be devastating to animals in the cervid family but does not pose a danger to humans, whether through touching or eating meat from an infected animal.
“With the disease detected in multiple species so close to Oregon, we are concerned it could already be here,” said Dr. Colin Gillin, ODFW state wildlife veterinarian. “That’s why we are asking successful hunters to please get their animal tested this year.”
Good advice.
Hunters don’t need to go to any great trouble to heed that advice, either.
ODFW will have check stations during the opening weekends of the rifle deer and rifle elk seasons. The nearest is at the Elgin Rodeo Grounds, 790 S. Eighth Ave. It will be open daily from Oct. 2-4 from noon to 6 p.m., and again daily from Oct. 29-31 from noon to 6 p.m.
A new state law requires hunters who have a deer or elk carcass to stop if they pass an open check station. But every successful hunter should strive to make sure the animal is tested.
Hunters who kill a deer or elk can also call the Baker City ODFW office, 541-523-5832, to schedule an appointment to have a tissue sample taken for testing.
“There is no cure, no treatment, or vaccine for the disease and it is fatal to all animals that become infected,” Gillin said. “But if we catch it early, we will have the best chance of minimizing its spread and impact on Oregon’s big game herds.”
Oregon’s big game herds already face several challenges — predators such as wolves, cougars, coyotes and bears, occasional hard winters, and in places degradation of habitat from human activities.
Preventing Chronic Wasting Disease from crossing our borders is a daunting challenge. The disease, which is caused by a protein, can be transmitted between animals through nose-to-nose contact, saliva or feces, and the protein can even linger for years in soil contaminated by the tissues or fluids from an infected animal.
But aggressive surveillance is the best strategy for finding out whether the disease has entered Oregon, and hunters can, and should, play a prominent role in that campaign.
