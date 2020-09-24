Nothing delights politicians more than the chance to rub someone’s nose — figuratively, of course — in a steaming, aromatic pile of hypocrisy.
(Well, nothing except maybe for a big donation.)
The debate that has followed the Sept. 18 death of a judicial icon, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has afforded Democrats in particular the opportunity to remind some Republicans of their ostensibly inconsistent positions on the filling of vacancies on the nation’s highest court during presidential election years.
But this is more about political power, and the consequencex of elections, than it is about hypocrisy.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has drawn much of the ire from Democrats, which is hardly surprising given his position in the Senate, which confirms or denies presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. Democrats have cited comments from McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, after Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016. That year the Senate, with McConnell’s backing, refused even to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to replace Scalia.
Yet now, with the election several weeks rather than 8 months away, McConnell has vowed that President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg will receive a vote on the Senate floor before 2020 ends.
The key difference — and it’s one that McConnell cited repeatedly in 2016 as an explanation for refusing to consider Garland’s nomination — is the balance of power. In 2016, as now, Republicans had a majority in the Senate. But unlike now, in 2016 the president was a Democrat.
McConnell pointed out in 2016 that not since 1888 had the Senate filled a Supreme Court vacancy that happened during an election year when the president was not a member of the party that controlled the Senate — the precise situation in 2016.
(The Democrat-controlled Senate did approve Republican President Ronald Reagan’s nominee, Anthony Kennedy, in February 1988, but the vacancy Kennedy filled actually arose in 1987; two of Reagan’s nominees, Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg, withdrew.)
Some of McConnell’s colleagues haven’t been as explicit in explaining the distinction of the Senate majority and the president being of the same party.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, for instance, basically set himself up for a credible charge of blatant hypocrisy by saying, in 2016, that even if a Republican were elected president that year — as Trump was — and a Supreme Court vacancy happened in 2020, whoever was elected president that year should nominate the next justice. But now Graham supports Trump nominating Ginsburg’s replacement.
There’s compelling evidence that Democrats, if they controlled the Senate and the White House, also would seek to fill the Supreme Court vacancy without regard to the proximity of the election. The party’s presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said in 2016 that he would support the confirmation process “even a few months before a presidential election.”
Ginsburg herself said in 2016, after Scalia’s death, that the Senate should have considered Garland’s nomination. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year,” Ginsburg said.
In addition to charges of hypocrisy, the Supreme Court vacancy has provoked intense hyperbole, verging on hysteria, from some Democrats. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, for instance, said “all the rights enshrined in our Constitution that are supposed to be protected by the Supreme Court of the United States” are at stake, including being able to “freely exercise your right to vote.”
Americans have that right and they will continue to have that right. Moreover, they used that right to elect a Republican president and to give that party a majority in the Senate. No one ought to be surprised that the GOP now intends to follow the procedure clearly prescribed for filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.