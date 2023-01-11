A public relations firm representing Maverik has announced that the most popular food item in its lone Oregon store, which is in Baker City, is the breakfast burrito Moab scramble.
Red Bull comes in second.
Fascinating.
But it seems likely that local residents are more interested in why gasoline prices at Maverik and at most other Baker City stations remain well above what businesses are charging in adjacent counties, some less than half an hour’s drive away.
Baker County has the highest average price among Oregon’s 36 counties, according to the AAA auto club. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the county’s average of $4.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded was 30 cents higher than the runner-up, Curry County, at the opposite corner of the state.
And the county’s average is driven mainly by prices at stations in Baker City, which were even higher, at $4.58.
That doesn’t include Black’s Distributing, which isn’t listed on AAA’s Fuel Price Finder. Black’s price on Monday was $4.09.
The Herald has sent emails or left phone messages at corporate offices for Jackson’s, Sinclair and Maverik. We hadn’t received any responses as of Tuesday afternoon.
But there’s no legitimate explanation for the discrepancy in prices.
An official from AAA told the Herald last month that stations in rural areas sometimes are slower to reduce their prices, when the price trend is downward regionally and nationally, due to their relatively low sales volumes. The idea is that if they paid a higher wholesale price for their fuel, they need to maintain that price until they can replenish their tanks with less expensive fuel.
But that explanation obviously doesn’t apply now in Baker City.
Not when stations in counties with much smaller populations, including Grant and Wallowa, have average prices well below Baker County’s — 69 cents as of Tuesday, in the case of Grant County. Those counties also should have higher transportation costs, since they, unlike Baker City, aren’t on an interstate highway.
Kristina Edmunson, communications director for Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon’s attorney general, wrote in an email to the Herald that Baker’s exorbitant prices don’t constitute price gouging, since the governor hasn’t declared an abnormal market disruption, such as might happen during a natural disaster. Price gouging involves businesses taking advantage of such a situation to charge more than they otherwise would.
But definitions aside, local residents who drive gas-powered vehicles — which is most of us 16 or older — are suffering due to the outlandish and inexplicable prices.
And travelers, it seems likely, would continue on their journey unless their gas gauge was pointing directly at the “E.”
