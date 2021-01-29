Baker County has been winning the battle against COVID-19 for almost past two weeks.
Our reward?
Two more weeks of the most severe sanctions on businesses and other activities imposed by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Oregon’s system of COVID-19 restrictions is about as flexible as a strand of uncooked spaghetti.
It’s reasonable that state officials look at two weeks of data to help determine whether each of the state’s 36 counties is at the extreme, high, moderate or low risk for virus spread. That period affords a perspective that daily reviews would not. And of course daily changes to restrictions, besides being a logistical migraine, would be equally aggravating for business owners trying to plan ahead.
But state officials need to take into account statistical trends rather than relying solely on cumulative figures for the measuring period. Baker County’s experience this month illustrates the point.
The county remains in the extreme category, which continues the ban on indoor dining that’s been in effect for all but two weeks since Dec. 3. The reasons are that the county’s case total for the two-week period exceeded 60 and its test positivity rate was higher than 10%. Exceeding either threshold puts the county in the extreme category.
But those totals ignore the trend for the latter week, when the county had just 12 new cases. That’s a rate that would, depending on the positivity rate, qualify the county for the low-risk level. Instead, the county’s risk level for the next two weeks reflects conditions almost a month earlier.
The state also continues to make Baker County, population 16,800, subject to the same standards as counties with populations up to 30,000. Baker County is in the medium size range, counties from 15,000 to 30,000. Yet every other county in that group has at least 23,000 residents. Baker County is closer to the 15,000-and-under group. The difference is significant, because the risk level for those smaller counties is based solely on total cases, with positivity rate not a factor.
The governor did ease restrictions slightly starting Friday, Jan. 29. But the change likely feels more like salt than a salve for the financial wounds that restaurant owners have suffered. The state now allows operators of Oregon Video Lottery machines to have up to six people indoors, but dining still isn’t allowed. The state, of course, makes money from the lottery machines. Not so with restaurant meals.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald
Log In
