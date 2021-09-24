The potential situation that prompted Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to declare a local emergency is indeed a troubling one.
Imagine a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 or Highway 7 or Highway 86, with no paramedics or ambulances available to respond to help the injured.
The problem, according to the commissioners’ declaration, stems from Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that health care workers, including paramedics and first responders, be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
The declaration contends that this mandate could prompt enough health care workers to quit that there wouldn’t be enough remaining in the county to “provide basic public health and safety services.”
But this problem, as daunting as it seems as you read the passages of the county’s disaster declaration, has a simple solution.
The affected workers should get vaccinated.
It’s perplexing, and disappointing, that so many people who don’t object to the battery of inoculations that they — and for those who are parents, their children — almost certainly have received, have declined to protect themselves and potentially others by taking a safe and largely effective vaccine against a virus that has wreaked havoc on society like no other in the past century.
But here’s the thing: Although the county’s emergency declaration, and the wider societal debate, focus on the vaccine “mandate” as though it’s an absolute edict, that’s a misnomer. This crisis atmosphere is unnecessary because the affected workers do not face a stark choice between getting the shot or losing their job.
The “mandate” gives employees the option of filling out a form stating that they have a religious objection. Workers don’t have to get a note from their pastor; they just complete the form and give it to their employer. State guidelines don’t require the governor or any other state official to decide whether exceptions are valid. Unvaccinated employees who opt for the religious exception (or the medical one, which does require corroboration from a medical provider) might have to take additional precautions, such as wearing an N95 mask at work. But the vital point is that, even if they, for specious reasons, continue to eschew the vaccine, they can continue to provide the essential service that the public depends on, and for which we have great respect for those who provide it.
Although it’s reasonable for commissioners to express their concern about the potential for a severe shortage in health workers, commissioners made a major error by claiming, in their declaration, that the vaccine mandate would also leave Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City understaffed. Hospital officials said that’s not accurate, and they asked the county to delete that reference. Commissioners should have checked with the hospital before making a claim that might have scared people unnecessarily.
Commissioners should instead emphasize how important it is for everyone who’s eligible to be vaccinated. They note, in the declaration, that the surge in COVID-19 cases is “filling our hospitals.” To acknowledge that fact, but ignore that vaccination is the best way to ease the crisis, is irresponsible.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
