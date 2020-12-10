Baker School District students will start their Christmas vacation on Dec. 18.
But whether they will return to their classrooms on Jan. 4, 2021 — one day per week, for those from seventh through 12th grades — remains uncertain.
Mark Witty, Baker Schools superintendent, said recently that if the recent trend in the number of new COVID-19 infections continues in Baker County, the district, under current state guidelines, would have to revert to online classes only for all students in the new year.
This is not necessary, and it should not happen.
Gov. Kate Brown should ensure that Baker students from kindergarten through sixth grade continue to have the option to learn in classrooms each day rather than watching a computer screen.
And the governor should also consider allowing older students to spend more than one day per week in the classroom.
November was Baker County’s worst month during the pandemic, statistically speaking, with 141 new virus cases. The trend has continued during the first week of December, with a daily record of 18 new cases on Dec. 3. More than half of the county’s 335 total cases, as of Tuesday, were reported since Nov. 1.
But Baker schools are not the problem.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, has said repeatedly that the main sources of the late autumn surge are parties and other social gatherings.
As of Tuesday, of the 716 elementary students who have been attending in-person classes four days per week since Oct. 14, just six have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no cases among middle school or high school students, who returned to in-person classes, on one day per week, on Nov. 9. Just four district employees have tested positive since July 1, and the most recent case, reported Dec. 3, was the first among school staff since summer. Both Witty, Staten and Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, have said there’s no evidence that any students or staff was infected at school.
Moreover, the protocols that the school district has employed, including mask requirements, frequent sanitation and having students and staff stay home temporarily if they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive, have proved to be effective in preventing the virus from spreading inside schools.
The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Baker County over the past several weeks is troubling, to be sure.
If more people are vigilant in wearing masks when they can’t maintain distancing, and in eschewing the sorts of gatherings that can facilitate the spread of the virus, then the county can reverse the trend.
We’ve shown that’s possible. Between Oct. 10-23, the county reported only one new case.
But regardless of the county numbers, so long as Baker schools continue to succeed at preventing the virus from spreading, students, who derive undeniable benefits, both academic and social, from attending classes in person, shouldn’t be punished.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
