The terms “coronavirus pandemic” and “good news” have not often collided recently in a single sentence. But the latter is appropriate for describing the former regarding the current situation in Baker County.
The county had five straight days with no new cases of COVID-19 reported among county residents, a streak that ended Thursday when a single new case was reported. That’s the longest such run since late June.
And the recent stretch of days with no new cases was part of an encouraging trend that dates back a few weeks.
During the period Sept. 6-12, the county had just two cases out of 58 residents who were tested. The case positivity rate for that week of 3.4% was the lowest since early August, and the second-lowest for any week since late June.
A majority of the county’s cases over the past month — 27 of 46 — were from Meadowbrook Place assisted living community. This isn’t to discount that outbreak, of course. The county’s two COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) were both Meadowbrook residents.
But the number of sporadic cases, which can’t be traced to a known origin and are indicative of the harder-to-control “community spread” of the virus, has been declining.
There is reason to be optimistic, to be sure. But as both County Commissioner Mark Bennett and Nancy Staten, director of the county health department said this week, county residents ought not become complacent.
We need to continue to take the simple precautions that can help keep COVID-19 at bay — wearing face coverings when we can’t maintain distance, in particular.
If we keep tallying zeroes on the daily case list, we should be able to have at least some students return to classrooms, a welcome sign of normal in a year that far too often has been anything but.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
