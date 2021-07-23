During another fiery summer across the West, Baker County is faring well.
But there is a long ways to go before we can rest.
Probably two months at least.
Unless a major change in the weather pattern arrives, bringing widespread rain and cooler temperatures, the fire danger in our county — and across Eastern Oregon — almost certainly will remain extreme until the equinox.
The longer nights as summer wanes will reduce the risk, but not dramatically.
And so it’s likely that for the rest of this season and possible into the next, we’ll watch with no small trepidation whenever thunderstorm clouds assemble to the south, laden with the lightning bolts that spark most wildfires around here.
It’s also likely that the agencies which manage public land — primarily the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management — will continue to enforce bans on campfires and other restrictions. These regulations, though they interfere with favorite summer activities — hunting season is nearing, too — are intended to curb the threat for human-caused fires. These are less common than lightning fires, but they’re also concerning because, unlike storms, they can’t be tracked by radar.
According to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in La Grande, fire crews have responded to eight illegal campfires around Northeastern Oregon over the past week.
Sure, it’s disappointing to go without a crackling fire while camping. But if one of those fires turns into a massive blaze, it’s possible that agencies would impose even more stringent rules — the Umatilla National Forest closed its entire 1.4 million acres to public entry on July 16 in part because large fires are burning on the forest.
Forest users have had to sacrifice during this summer of heat and drought. But going without campfires is a minor annoyance compared with having a favorite place blackened by flames.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
