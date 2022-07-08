The effects have continued to mount from the Baker City Council’s ill-considered decision to remove ambulance service from the Baker City Fire Department’s list of duties, but fortunately one of those has been remedied.
Although over the past month or so many local residents have had to worry about whether they would be saddled with an ambulance bill they had every reason to believe they wouldn’t get.
The city announced Thursday, July 7 that Metro West Ambulance, the Hillsboro company that is replacing the city fire department as local ambulance provider, will honor FireMed memberships, which cover the cost of ground ambulance transports.
The issue had not been certain because Metro West, unlike the city, does not participate in the FireMed program.
The city’s announcement, belated though it is, should be a relief, particularly for any FireMed members who have been transported by the Metro West Ambulance over the past month or so.
Although the Baker City Fire Department is slated to continue operating an ambulance through Sept. 30, 2022, Metro West is the first-call ambulance, meaning the city ambulance is dispatched only if Metro West is already out on a call.
From June 16 to July 5, Metro West transported 52 patients to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, while the fire department transported just 13 patients.
This situation stems from the city council’s notice to Baker County commissioners on March 22, stating the city’s intention to cease ambulance service as of Oct. 1, 2022. That contributed to a decision by at least two firefighter/paramedics to take jobs elsewhere.
That attrition in turn prompted Fire Chief Sean Lee to notify county officials in May that the city, due to staffing shortages, might not be able to respond to multiple simultaneous emergency calls.
The county responded by declaring an emergency and by hiring a private company, AMR, to temporarily bring an ambulance to Baker City.
Then on June 8, county commissioners, who by Oregon law are required to ensure ambulance service, decided to contract with Metro West, one of two companies that submitted a proposal.
A memorandum from City Manager Jonathan Cannon, updated on Thursday, states in part: “Metro West indicated in a phone conversation on 7/6/2022 they will honor FireMed memberships until September 30, 2022. This means if you ride in a Metro West or Baker City ambulance your FireMed membership will be valid. If you receive a bill from Metro West and are a FireMed member then you should call Metro West at (541) 266-4300.”
Metro West has a membership program similar to FireMed, and the company stated, in a letter to the county, that it plans to offer that service to local residents.
It’s welcome news that local FireMed members will be covered. It’s a pity, though, that they were in limbo for the past month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.