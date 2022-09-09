Among the many lessons to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps none is more vital than acknowledging the group that suffered so much — students.
The U.S. Department of Education announced last week that standardized test scores have plummeted in the past 2 years. For instance, 9-year-olds tested last winter scored an average of 7 points lower in math and 5 points lower in reading compared with 9-year-olds tested in 2020, just before the pandemic closed schools nationwide.
The scores were the lowest in 20 years.
This is hardly surprising, of course.
Remote classes — remember the terribly inapt euphemism “comprehensive distance learning?” — are an ersatz version of school, no matter how diligent the teachers and students.
The initial school closures in March 2020 can be justified due to uncertainties about the virus. Although it became clear very soon that COVID-19 posed almost no threat to healthy children, it wasn’t as obvious that they were also less likely, even if infected, to spread the virus to others who are at higher risk.
By the fall of 2020, however, there was evidence, through contact tracing among other sources, that children, besides having almost no chance of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, were also not major sources of community spread.
In other words, there was no longer any compelling argument for keeping students out of classrooms. Yet in many parts of the country, students continued through the 2020-21 school year and even beyond, to be confined to watching their teachers on a video screen.
The British Medical Journal reported in 2021: “The emerging consensus is that schools do not seem to be amplifiers of transmission, and that cases in schools simply reflect prevalence within the local community.”
Baker School District students fared better than many in Oregon. Elementary school students returned to classrooms in October 2020. And although middle school and high school students gradually returned — one day per week starting Nov. 9, 2020 — by April 2021 all students were in school on a full schedule. That remained the case throughout the 2021-22 school year.
The students’ lost weeks and months can’t be replaced.
But we ought to recognize that, however well-intentioned the decisions made in 2020 and 2021, we exaggerated the risk that in-person classes posed during the pandemic.
We must not make a similar mistake in the future if the evidence again shows that closing schools would not appreciably slow the spread of the next pandemic.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
