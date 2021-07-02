We have much to celebrate this weekend besides the obvious, which is our nation’s 245 years of independence. The pandemic is waning. Mask mandates and limits on restaurant capacity ended on Wednesday, June 30. Cool water beckons as a record-setting heat wave persists.
But danger lurks during this period of celebrations, family gatherings and other fun.
Fire.
The potential for fires to spread rapidly is well above average for the first week of July.
(The fire danger is not, however, at record levels. In most years the danger peaks during August or early September.)
This is hardly surprising, considering Northeastern Oregon is in the midst of one of its more severe heat waves — the most severe, in some places.
We have no control over the force that starts most wildfires in our region — lightning.
Accidents can also spark blazes. The fire that burned about 100 acres in Keating Valley on Tuesday, June 29, was ignited by farm equipment.
Farmers, obviously, have to work their land.
But most other human-caused fires are in no way inevitable.
The most obvious concern during this weekend in particular is fireworks. They are certainly capable of sparking a fire. But it requires no great effort to be safe with fireworks, should you choose to use some. Light them only in places with nothing combustible nearby. Estimate how far the sparks will go — and then double that distance, or more. And no matter how safe the spot might seem, have water at hand.
Fireworks are banned year-round on national forests, Bureau of Land Management land and other public property in the forests and rangelands.
The other precautions are familiar, but they can’t be repeated too often. Snub cigarettes properly. Don’t drive or park vehicles in areas with tall, dry grass. Be careful with any activity that could possibly produce even a single spark — even hammering a nail.
Yes, the fire danger is considerable. But tinder-dry sagebrush and desiccated pine trees don’t spontaneously combust. We can enjoy the holiday and do so safely.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
