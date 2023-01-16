The scope of the task is immense, the progress slow and sometimes inconspicuous.
But the effort to thin overcrowded forests, with a goal of protecting forests from insect infestations, disease outbreaks and, most ominously, catastrophic wildfires, continues in Northeastern Oregon.
The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry and private forest owners are all contributing to this campaign, which can not only curb threats to our forests, but also help the remaining trees grow faster.
Although there are many projects under way or recently finished, covering many thousands of acres, the effects can seem minuscule since they’re spread over several million acres.
A few nearby examples include the area around Black Mountain, south of Phillips Reservoir, where a series of thinning projects has taken place over the past several years, the East Face project, which starts at the Anthony Lakes Highway and extends north to near La Grande, and work along the Sumpter-Granite Highway between Blue Springs Summit and Granite.
Compared with the scale of the forest health problems in the Blue Mountains, these projects are nibbles rather than big bites. But that’s the nature of this endeavor — and not only because so many acres need attention.
One of the more common ailments in our forests is an overabundance of grand fir and white fir trees (the species sometimes hybridize), particularly in places where, historically, ponderosa pines predominated. In these too-dense stands, with so many trees competing for the finite amount of sunlight, water and soil nutrients, the growth rates of trees is stunted, and they are vulnerable to insect infestations, disease, and, as we’ve seen over the past quarter century or so, wildfires that burn faster and grow larger than blazes in the past.
But in many cases these fir trees are so slender that they have little value, so rather than relying on timber companies to pay the federal government for the trees, their removal typically needs to be subsidized by the public.
Agencies have tried to maximize the benefits of thinning projects by concentrating on areas along highways — such as the East Face and Granite Highway work — to create fuelbreaks that fire crews could use as anchor points in blocking a blaze.
It also helps when the Forest Service can design timber sales that include enough mature trees, which can be processed at sawmills, to make the projects financially viable for private companies. These projects also contribute to the local economy.
Although the timber industry has withered in the region over the past 30 years — Baker City’s last lumber mill closed in 1996 — the situation isn’t hopeless. Prairie Wood Products, the Prairie City mill that closed 15 years ago, reopened in July 2022.
Keeping that and other mills going — and even, potentially, making it possible to open new ones — requires a reliable supply of logs, something private forests alone can’t provide.
Fortunately, the types of projects happening around the region can accomplish two goals simultaneously, helping our forests and our economy.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
