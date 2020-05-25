The Class of 2020 is special.
As the first — and ideally the only — coronavirus class, this year’s crop of graduates has seen their milestone accomplishments affected in ways no class has dealt with at least since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
The graduates of 2020 have been deprived not only of their final term of classes at school but also of the traditional commencement ceremony.
Undoubtedly Baker City residents will turn out on June 7 to celebrate the Baker High School graduates as they ride in vehicles through downtown after receiving their diplomas.
It will certainly be a uniquely memorable event.
But the pandemic has prompted another effort to honor graduates, and it’s one that, unlike the drive-thru graduation, should become a tradition.
Local businesses have displayed large photos of BHS graduates in their windows, creating a vivid showing of optimism during a period that has challenged society like nothing else in our lifetimes.
These window tributes are reminiscent of a longtime tradition that won’t happen this summer, another casualty of COVID-19 — window displays for players in the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game. That annual fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, scheduled for Aug. 1 at the same normal venue for the BHS graduation — Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium — has been canceled.
This year’s graduations, in Baker City and at high schools across the county, state and nation, will probably be more bittersweet than usual.
But by inaugurating a community tradition that enriches the magical time for graduates in years to come, the window photos of the BHS Class of 2020 could become another thing we remember, but with smiles rather than grimaces, when we reminisce about the strange days we experienced.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.