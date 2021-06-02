Sen. Jeff Merkley has ambitious ideas about making federal forests healthier and less susceptible to the sorts of horrendous wildfires that devastated parts of Oregon in September 2020.
Ambitious, and good.
The Oregon Democrat hopes to leverage his position as chairman of the Senate Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Subcommittee, the post he’s held since February, to boost by billions of dollars the federal government’s budget for work such as thinning overcrowded forests and lighting prescribed fires to reduce fuel loads.
That’s precisely what millions of acres of federal forests need in Oregon — including across parts of the Blue Mountains in our northeast corner of the state.
During a conference call with reporters last week, Merkley said he will lobby the Biden administration to spend at least $1 billion more each year on such projects.
That’s a large sum.
But the task is bigger still.
In Oregon alone, Merkley said, forest improvement projects totaling 2 million acres have already gone through the environmental review process but are awaiting money. The estimated cost: $388 million.
This would seem to be an ideal time for Merkley to make his pitch. The scars from the terrible Labor Day weekend fires have barely begun to heal. Drought persists, with fire danger likely to reach extreme levels in much of Oregon this summer.
Moreover, as the senator mentioned, Biden is proposing to spend vastly larger amounts of public money — more than $2 trillion — on infrastructure and other projects.
“Any plan to boost America’s infrastructure, create jobs, and protect lives and our economy must include responsible forest management,” Merkley said.
It’s no revelation, certainly, that federal forests are ailing in many areas. Merkley himself, along with Oregon’s other U.S. senator, Ron Wyden, and former Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., have advocated for more than two decades for a more aggressive approach in dealing with this dilemma. Our forests, and our economy, will benefit if Merkley secures significant financial backing for the campaign.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
