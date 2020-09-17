Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in a recent interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” used perhaps the most apt and succinct term to describe the wildfires that have devastated parts of western and southern Oregon this month.
“The perfect firestorm,” Brown said.
But of course neither the governor, nor anyone else, is satisfied with that explanation, which is accurate but incomplete because it doesn’t identify or examine the ingredients that came together to create that firestorm.
An event that has killed at least eight people, destroyed more than 1,100 homes and caused billions of dollars in damage demands a thorough look at the factors that contributed to it.
Sadly, but predictably, the discussion about Oregon’s worst week of wildfires has to some extent devolved into an argument between two groups, each insisting on an overly simplistic explanation, and both of which have a convenient villain.
One side blames passive management of forests, a thin euphemism for not cutting enough trees. The culprits are environmentalists and their beholden Democratic politicians, who happen to dominate the political scene not only in Oregon but also in similarly fire-stricken Washington and California.
The other side deems this disaster as another inevitable result of a climate that’s changing far more rapidly than it has in the past due to humans and our carbon-belching ways.
Neither argument is utterly devoid of relevance.
That human activities are affecting the climate is a reality supported by an immense volume of scientific studies and empirical evidence. Shrinking glaciers can hardly be dismissed as ideological obfuscation.
And public forests in some places are ailing due in part to how agencies are managing, or not managing, them.
But both of those claimed culprits are relatively minor factors compared to the natural force that drove these terrible fires, and it’s a force influenced neither by climate change nor forest management.
The windstorm that pushed flames was the real catalyst. And meteorologists say those east winds, which gusted to hurricane force in places, were exceedingly rare, the result of a confluence of atmospheric conditions that happens perhaps a handful of times per century on average.
The winds were the wild card.
Otherwise, conditions weren’t extraordinary. It was hot, but then it often is in early September west of the Cascades. The Salem Airport didn’t set a single high temperature record during the week preceding the firestorm. It was also dry, but then it usually is in late summer. Western Oregon earns its soggy reputation during the fall, winter and spring, but the region’s summers typically are quite dry. At the Salem Airport, for instance, where weather records date to 1894, the average total rainfall for July and August is 0.89 of an inch. The Baker City Airport, which no one would confuse with a rainforest, is actually wetter on average during that 2-month period. Baker City’s average rainfall for those two months, due largely to thunderstorms, is 1.15 inches.
Brown, in her interview with CBS, said “we have a landscape that has seen 30 years of drought.”
But statistics don’t strongly bolster the governor’s claim. At the Salem Airport the average yearly rainfall for the past 30 years is 40.1 inches — almost 1 inch above the average for the weather station’s entire history dating to 1894. Of the three decades Brown cited, the first (1990-99, with average annual rainfall of 43.5 inches) and last (2010-19, 40.6 inches) were both wetter than average, while the middle decade was drier (2000-09, 36.2 inches).
Snowpack records in the Cascade Mountains are somewhat more compelling, although they also don’t fit the drought-ridden picture Brown portrayed. The snow-measuring station installed in 1980 at Hogg Pass, near Santiam Pass, is representative of the snowpack in much of the area that burned last week.
The snowpack at the start of April at Hogg Pass — a strong indicator of the seasonal snowfall, as the pack tends to reach its peak around that time — averages 30.8 inches of snow water equivalent (which is not the same as snow depth). The snow water has been below average on April 1 in 15 of the past 20 years. The overall average during that period, however, was only modestly below average, at 26.2 inches.
As for the claim that laggard forest management is responsible for the fires, this argument, though valid for many areas east of the Cascades, is far less persuasive when applied to the vastly different forests of the Cascades.
The problems that plague eastside forests and increase the fire danger stem largely from past selective logging that favored the fire-resistant ponderosa pines and tamaracks, as well as aggressive firefighting that allowed fire-prone fir trees to encroach on the pine and tamarack stands. But westside forests, dominated by Douglas-fir, western hemlock and western red cedar, haven’t been as dramatically changed by selective logging and the exclusion of fire. A significant difference between the two types of forest is the fire return interval — how often the forests burned in the past. In the eastside ponderosa forests, fires burned every decade or two. These fires mainly stayed on the ground, killing fledgling firs and reducing the fuel loading on the ground but sparing the thick-barked pines.
In the Cascades and Coast Range, by contrast, forests usually burned only every 200 to 500 years. But these rare blazes tended to be “stand-replacement” fires — the very sort of inferno that happened last week. The Tillamook Burn in the Coast Range — actually a trio of fires at 6-year intervals, in 1933, 1939 and 1945 — had been, until 2020, the most notable example of the phenomenon. All were fueled by strong, dry east winds.
The notion that last week’s catastrophe could have been averted by more logging, as some Republicans contend, including President Donald Trump, implies that the burned forests had been changed substantially by environmental restrictions and by neglect. But that argument is far more compelling for eastside forests, with their unnatural accumulations of fuel, than for the Cascade forests.
Although logging on the Willamette National Forest, which includes much of the public land that burned in the Beachie Creek fire, has dropped substantially since the spotted owl was listed as a threatened species in 1990, logging has continued in the Cascade foothills, much of which is owned by private timber companies.
Moreover, the sort of forest thinning that could benefit many eastside forests is not, and never has been, the method for managing forests in the Cascades and Coast Range. In the latter case, the historic strategy has been to clearcut forests and then replant.
The forests that burned last week were not dramatically different from the forests that have grown there for millennia.
Neither climate change nor forest management created a uniquely dangerous situation in the canyons of the North Santiam, McKenzie and North Umpqua canyons. Similar conditions, in terms of temperature, humidity and the dryness of the forests, have happened many times over the past century. If not for the exceedingly rare windstorm, which not only fanned existing fires but also started new ones by toppling power lines, the disaster quite possibly would not have happened.
Climate change and forest management are important topics, to be sure.
But blaming them for a disaster that was more the product of nature than of human failure not only is misleading, but it widens the philosophical divide that has made it more difficult to convince people to take seriously the very real dangers caused by a changing climate and by public forests that in some cases are being neglected.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
