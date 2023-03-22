The Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally wasn’t started by Baker City residents, but when the event’s future was in jeopardy, locals made sure the rally would continue.
Led by Brandy Bruce of Shameless Tees on Main Street, the group deserves to be commended for saving an event that over the past decade and a half brought thousands of visitors to Baker City and Baker County each year.
Renamed as the Baker City Motorcycle Rally, it’s scheduled this year for the weekend of July 7-9. That’s well-timed, between the Haines Stampede and other Fourth of July festivities, and Miners Jubilee, July 14-16.
This is the second summer that Bruce has helped to organize the rally, reviving the event after it was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The previous organizers announced in the winter of 2022 that the rally wouldn’t happen for the third straight summer, but Bruce and others refused to accept that.
The result was the 2022 Baker City Motorcycle Rally. Despite the relatively short period for planning, the rally was a success.
This year there was no surprise announcement about a cancellation, and Bruce and other promoters have more time to prepare. They had a public meeting on March 15 that brought a few dozen people to Shameless Tees to talk about vendors, live music and other aspects of the 2023 rally.
“It’s going to be bigger,” Bruce said.
The enthusiasm was palpable, and welcome.
The motorcycle rally, since its inception in 2006, has been a significant boost to the local economy. Riders have traveled to Baker City from across the West, staying in local motels and patronizing restaurants and other businesses. And because the purpose of the event is to ride the region’s scenic highways — that’s what initially attracted the event’s founders, brothers Eric and Steve Folkestad — the financial benefits spread across the county.
And although the rally, with its usual closure of Main Street downtown, causes minor inconveniences for some, the event in general has not resulted in significant issues otherwise. Although its original name included Hells Canyon, the event has nothing to do with the Hell’s Angels or the other unsavory connotations of motorcycles. Most of the participants are professionals for whom motorcycle riding is a hobby.
During the March 15 meeting, Bruce also emphasized the importance of safety and security. She’d like to have a shuttle service to ensure participants who have partaken of refreshments available downtown can get safety to their motels or campsites.
Baker County, in common with the rest of the country, went without many of its traditional events during the pandemic. And there was a significant risk that some events, robbed of their momentum, would simply fade away as a result.
It’s gratifying that the Baker City Motorcycle Rally is not among those.
Indeed, the momentum appears to be growing. This event has the potential to not only emerge from the pandemic intact, but to be better than ever.
Anyone interested in supporting the rally, making reservations or for other information, can call Bruce at 541-921-9114. The Baker City Motorcycle Rally also has a Facebook page with frequent updates.
