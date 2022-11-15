The newly constituted Baker City Council will be busy. Although final election results likely won’t be released until Nov. 30, based on preliminary totals, and the number of ballots that could still be counted, it’s pretty certain that when 2023 dawns, just three of the seven current councilors will still be in office — Jason Spriet, Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Dean Guyer.

Waggoner and Guyer, based on preliminary results, were elected Nov. 8 to four-year terms. Spriet is in the middle of a four-year term.

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

