Baker City has a budget problem, but plundering city residents’ bank accounts should not be the solution. City Manager Jonathan Cannon told the city’s budget board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven community members, during a March 28 meeting that projected spending in the general fund, for the fiscal year that starts July 1, will exceed estimated revenues by about $1 million ($6.57 spending, $5.57 revenues).

The board talked about the situation for more than an hour.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.