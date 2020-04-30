More than 550 Baker County residents have filed for unemployment benefits since March 15 — about 10% of the county’s nonfarm workforce. Given that nearly 60% of county residents live in Baker City, a majority of those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic likely live in the city.
Yet even as we deal with the worst economic catastrophe since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the Baker City Council’s agenda Tuesday evening included a proposed pay increase for some employees.
The City Council wisely tabled a resolution that would have made nonunion employees eligible for 2% raises after they reach 10 or 15 consecutive years of city employment.The resolution would have given 7 employees a raise. Currently employees who reach 20 years are eligible for a 4% raise.
City Manager Fred Warner Jr. shouldn’t have allowed the issue to make it to the agenda at all.
The report to councilors written by Robin Nudd, the city’s human resources manager, acknowledges that it’s hardly an appropriate time to boost salaries when so many of the people who help pay those salaries are going without a paycheck.
Nudd’s report: “Knowing full well that current climate does not support increasing base salaries at this time, it is staff’s recommendation to complete a Pay Equity/Salary Compensation Study this year and present to City Council in January 2021.”
But whether the city changes the salary schedule or adds longevity incentives, it’s still a pay hike.
The report notes that the City Council hasn’t changed the salary schedule for the city’s 15 nonunion employees since 2014. But that doesn’t mean none of those employees, which include the police and fire chiefs and several other department heads or supervisors, has had a raise in six years. The salary schedule has five step increases — 2% at the first three levels, 4% for the latter two levels — that employees can reach every 12 months based on performance. And employees who get to the top of the salary schedule can qualify for 2% merit pay hikes.
Moreover, even the base pay for these 15 jobs is nearly equal to, and in most cases well above, the average annual salary of $35,760 for all jobs, public and private, in Baker County. Twelve of the 15 positions have a base pay of $51,600 or more.
It’s reasonable for the City Council, in 2021, to review the nonunion salary schedule. But this is a wholly inappropriate time to ask councilors to consider giving any city employees a raise.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
