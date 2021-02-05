The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) finally fixed a glitch in its COVID-19 testing data, and the correction should come in time to significantly ease the restrictions on businesses and other activities that Baker County has labored under for most of the past two months. Businesses and residents that have suffered under the state’s most stringent restrictions for all but two weeks since Dec. 3 deserve relief now that Baker County’s surge in virus cases has ended.
Until Thursday, Feb. 4, however, it looked as though they wouldn’t get the full measure of that relief.
Here’s the situation: Baker County’s risk level, and resulting restrictions, are based on two metrics measured over a two-week period — number of new cases, and test positivity rate. The county’s risk level for the two-week period Feb. 12-25 will be based on statistics from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6.
Based on new cases — 18 from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4 — the county is on pace to drop from the extreme level, which has the most severe restrictions, to the lower, which has the least severe restrictions. To qualify for the lower level the county would need to have fewer than 30 new cases during the two-week period.
The problem, at least until Thursday, was the percentage of positive tests.
On Wednesday, the OHA’s database showed Baker County with 47 positive tests from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, and a test positivity rate of 8.1%. That would put the county at high risk, just below extreme. Figuring out why the state was showing many more positive tests in Baker County than actual infections — 47 positive tests, 18 cases — has been a top task recently for county leaders, said Mark Bennett, a county commissioner.
Jonathan Modie, an OHA spokesman, said some people who are infected test positive multiple times. He said the agency also sometimes receives multiple results for the same test, and it doesn’t always delete duplicates from a county’s total.
The bigger problem is that until Thursday, OHA was calculating the county’s positivity rate based on the inflated, inaccurate number of positive tests. Now that the agency has corrected that mistake, the county’s positivity rate for the two-week period that ends today was, as of Friday, about 2.7%. The threshold for the lower risk level is a test positivity rate below 5%.
State officials also acknowledged on Friday that they had failed to deduct 12 cases among inmates at the Powder River Correctional Facility in mid-January. As a result, the county moved immediately from extreme risk to high. That allowed indoor dining to resume, albeit at 25% of capacity or 50 people. At lower risk, restaurants can have up to 50% capacity indoors, with no other limitations. The difference is the same for gyms, theaters and museums.
Kudos to county officials for pressing OHA to fix what could have been a tremendously harmful series of mistakes.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.