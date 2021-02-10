The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) needs to acquire a list of prisons in the state.
Perhaps a map would be helpful as well.
The agency needs to remember that the Powder River Correctional Facility is in Baker County.
More importantly, OHA officials need to stop counting COVID-19 cases among inmates at Powder River, which is in north Baker City, when the agency is determining the county’s risk level and associated restrictions on businesses and other activities.
Twice now, in the span of little more than a month, OHA has acknowledged making that same error. Inmate cases, although part of the county’s official COVID-19 total, are omitted when the state calculates risk levels, and for the obvious reason that inmates don’t circulate in the community.
In the first instance, in late December, the agency fortunately corrected its mistaken tallying of inmate infections before this actually affected the county.
Baker County dropped from the extreme-risk category to high risk on schedule, allowing restaurants and gyms to resume limited indoor operation on Jan. 1.
The state’s second failure, however, directly harmed businesses in the county.
Baker County should have been in the high-risk category starting Jan. 29. Instead, the OHA erroneously put the county at extreme risk because officials again neglected to deduct positive cases among Powder River inmates.
OHA admitted the error early in the afternoon of Feb. 5, saying the county “immediately” moved from extreme to high risk.
The state’s second gaffe cost restaurants and gyms at least seven and a half days of potential business they could have gained by allowing customers indoors.
OHA can partially offset that harm, although the agency has missed its chance to make a more significant difference.
Baker County, due to a significant drop in new cases over the past three weeks, qualified to drop to the lowest of the four risk levels starting this Friday, Feb. 12. For at least two weeks, restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining up to 50% of their capacity, and they can stay open until midnight, an hour later than under any of the three other risk levels.
The same capacity limits apply to gyms, fitness centers, theaters and museums, as well as any other type of indoor recreation or entertainment activity.
OHA should have dropped Baker County to that lowest risk level Monday, Feb. 8, to make up for the days when the county was wrongly, and unfairly, stuck at extreme risk. Making that change today, one day early, would offer a meager benefit, but it’s the right thing to do.
Failing to deduct inmate cases isn’t the only mistake OHA has recently acknowledged when it comes to calculating Baker County’s risk level.
The agency also noted, in its Feb. 5 announcement, that “in working with Baker County’s Local Public Health Authority, OHA found discrepancies in Baker County’s percent positivity data related to electronic laboratory results submitted from Idaho health systems.”
Put more simply, the state was double-counting dozens of positive tests, greatly inflating Baker County’s positivity rate, one of the two figures (new cases is the other) that determine the county’s risk level. That mistake, which had been going on for several weeks, fortunately didn’t affect the county’s risk level.
But it’s passing strange that OHA either didn’t notice that, or investigate why, the agency’s own database, prior to the correction, showed Baker County with 2.7 times more positive tests than cases, and that although the county’s case rate ranks 12th among the 36 counties, its positivity rate was second-highest.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
