When the 2020-21 school year for the Baker School District started Sept. 8, students weren’t were they normally are.
Or where they need to be.
Which is sitting in a classroom, learning from their teachers along with their classmates.
But as disappointing as it was to see local students taking classes instead by computer, a system that despite the district’s investment in better technology has inherent and inevitable limitations, this unfortunate effect of the coronavirus pandemic might not last much longer.
At least not for Baker’s younger students.
The Baker School Board last week discussed the possibility of having students from preschool through the sixth grade return to their classrooms starting Oct. 12.
This welcome development is a possibility — no final decision has been made — due to declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Baker County.
The situation is more challenging for students in Baker Middle School and Baker High School because they, unlike younger students who spend most of their day in a single room, move between classrooms during the day and thus have contact with a larger number of their classmates. State guidelines for in-person classes limit the number of such contacts per week to 50.
Although every household, and every student, is unique, it seems all but certain that younger students are more likely to be negatively affected by online education. Among other things, teachers simply can’t give students the level of attention possible in a classroom. The challenge is considerable for parents, as well, since elementary students can’t look after themselves, and their classes, as well as middle and high schoolers.
It’s gratifying to see the school board, and district officials, seek to resume in-person classes, for as many students as possible, as soon as the district meets state standards.
Students already missed an entire term of “normal” school during the spring. These lost opportunities for lifelong learning can’t be made up.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
