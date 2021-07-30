The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) was wise to authorize the killing of up to four wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in eastern Baker County. According to ODFW investigations, wolves from that pack have attacked cattle northeast of Durkee four times since July 13, killing two animals and injuring two others.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, who is also chairman of the county’s wolf committee, requested the kill permit on Tuesday, July 27 on behalf of ranchers Deward and Kathy Thompson. The Thompsons, in a letter included with Bennett’s request, wrote that in the past two weeks they have been “brutally and economically impacted by a pack of wolves that won’t seem to stop no matter what we do.”
The Thompsons included with their letter a handwritten, six-page diary of the efforts they’ve made since January 2021 to protect their cattle.
That includes having someone check their herd every two to four hours, around the clock, during calving and for several weeks after in February and March, firing gunshots in the air, and installing wire fencing around their calving grounds. The Thompsons wrote that the “rampant” depredation coincides with the Lookout Mountain pack adding five to seven pups this spring. According to ODFW, prior to this year the pack consisted of the adult breeding male and female, and two yearlings born in the spring of 2020.
“We are asking for your urgent assistance in reducing the packs need for so much meat to exist,” the Thompsons wrote to Melcher.
The permit does not allow the killing of the pack’s breeding male and female. But based on the record of depredations by the pack, it looks as though paring the pack, rather than trying to effectively eradicate it by killing the breeding pair, could largely, if not entirely, solve the problem.
That’s a reasonable compromise that could allow the cattle industry, a vital part of Baker County’s economy, to continue to coexist with wolves. This is not necessarily a peaceful coexistence, to be sure. But the presence of wolves is obviously more tolerable when the wolves aren’t pilfering dollars from ranchers’ pockets.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
