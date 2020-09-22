The newest addition to Geiser-Pollman Park has brought kids to Baker City’s biggest park who in the past weren’t able to play there.
Unfortunately the all-abilities playground, which opened in July, has also brought some kids who shouldn’t be there.
At least not when they act the way they have acted at times.
Joyce Bornstedt, the technical administration supervisor for the city who also oversees city parks, said she has received multiple complaints this summer from parents and other park visitors who said teenagers have yelled profanity and potentially misused the toys and other equipment designed to accommodate all kids, including those in wheelchairs.
Bornstedt said in a recent interview that “some of the kids have been pretty brazen with me when I’ve tried to talk to them.”
Parents, posting on various Facebook pages, have reported similar incidents. Some have also expressed concern that some kids were misusing, and potentially damaging, equipment, including the new $300,000 all-abilities playground.
The situation prompted city officials to create a new temporary job — parks ambassador. The part-time worker would spend most of the work hours in Geiser-Pollman Park, ready to summon police if necessary to deal with unruly visitors who might be violating the city’s parks ordinance.
That ordinance prohibits, among other things, the use of “obscene or abusive language,” “disorderly conduct” and “damaging any structure, item of park equipment, plant or natural feature.”
Unfortunately the city hasn’t been able to fill the position. And although police officers patrol the park occasionally, they can’t concentrate on one place.
Ultimately, though, the real problem is the park users who can’t follow the city’s rules — or, frankly, maintain a basic level of decency.
Nor is the blame limited to what are, after all, children. Parents also need to be responsible for knowing where their kids are, and for ensuring that they’re behaving.
City parks are open to everyone, and they should be places where everyone can enjoy public spaces.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
I cruise the park everyday. Take a short break before going the 6 mile route home. To be fair, it's not just the teens. Preteens can be pretty brutal on that equipment as well.
I've suggested to the Leo Adler Foundation that it was maybe time to wire up the town with cameras. And provide a public webpage where they can be enjoyed. I think Leo would have loved that. Heard nothing back yet. People in the park might be more inclined to behave if they knew the town was watching them...
