Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby’s plan to bring to the City Council a proposed ordinance limiting where and when people can camp on public property is a good one.
It’s also a topic that the City Council has previously discussed and is interested in pursuing.
The city has no such ordinance now.
And without one, the city has little if any authority to restrict homeless camps of the sort that have become common sights in metropolitan areas such as Portland and Seattle.
Baker City, as was the case last week in a situation on Fifth Street where a woman had accumulated shopping carts, a mattress and other items, can enforce existing state laws that prohibit people from blocking sidewalks or streets with their possessions.
But based on a 2018 federal court ruling in a Boise case, and on a law that the Oregon Legislature approved and Gov. Kate Brown signed earlier this year, the city’s ability, without an ordinance, to restrict camping on public property is severely limited.
Even with an ordinance, the city’s authority is not absolute.
The new state law reads, in part: “A person experiencing homelessness may bring suit for injunctive or declaratory relief to challenge the objective reasonableness of a city or county law.”
The law goes on to state that “reasonableness shall be determined based on the totality of the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the impact of the law on persons experiencing homelessness.”
That language notwithstanding, it’s certainly reasonable for the city — for any city — to set parameters to ensure that, for instance, parks, which are built and maintained by tax dollars, remain inviting places for people to gather.
Duby said he plans to model the ordinance on one that the Coos Bay City Council approved in August.
The Coos Bay ordinance allows camping on some public property, but only between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ordinance bans camping in city parks and on public property in high-density, medium-density and small-lot residential areas.
Although a well-conceived ordinance could help prevent major problems with homeless camps in Baker City, no ordinance can deal with the underlying issues, such as mental health and addiction, that often contribute to a person being without permanent shelter.
There’s no doubt that the government — mainly at the state and federal level, given the limited local resources — can and should do more to provide such services as counseling and temporary housing.
But no amount of money can compel adults who aren’t breaking the law to change their lifestyle if they choose, at least at times, to live outside.
Enacting limits on where, and when, they can legally camp, however, is both reasonable, to borrow an adjective from the state law, and necessary to preserve the quality of life in Baker City.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
