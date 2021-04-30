Voters in the Baker School District spoke clearly, and with considerable volume, when the district asked them in November 2018 to approve a $48 million property tax hike to build a new elementary school and make other improvements.
“No” was the answer.
More than twice as many voters — 4,725 — rejected the measure as supported it — 2,185.
The 2018 proposal, though warranted based on the distribution of students and the age of schools, was just too much.
Too expensive, specifically. The measure would have boosted property taxes in the district for 30 years, at a rate of $1.97 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The measure on the May 18 ballot, which went in the mail on Wednesday, April 28, has in common with the 2018 version that it addresses important needs that have long been neglected due to lack of money.
But this current proposal is also a very different one, and its biggest differences directly reflect that resounding statement by voters two and a half years ago.
This new measure — 1-108 — deserves voters’ support.
At $4 million, it is a much more modest request. Property owners would repay the bond in one-sixth of the time — five years rather than 30. The rate is also comparatively small, raising property tax rates during those five years by about 66 cents per $1,000.
That money would leverage twice as many dollars — $4 million from a state grant, and $4 million from the district’s capital projects — for a total of $12 million.
There’s nothing fancy about this proposal. Many of those dollars would pay to ensure that the buildings which previous generations of local residents paid to build will continue to serve our students for decades to come. South Baker Intermediate would get a new roof. All buildings would have new, more efficient heating, cooling and ventilation equipment installed, as well as improved security systems. The district would build a cafeteria and kitchen at Baker Middle School, the only school that lacks such facilities.
These buildings have proved to be among the finest investments Baker citizens have ever made, the places where so many thousands have received the immeasurable gift of an education. But 73 years have gone by since we passed a bond measure. It is time to do so again.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
